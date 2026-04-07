Delhi to regularize 1,511 unauthorized colonies under PM-UDAY scheme

Residents can use MCD approved architects

With the new policy, residents can now use any MCD-approved architect for building plans: no more waiting on sanctioned layouts.

Starting April 24, the PM-UDAY portal will be transferred from the DDA to the Delhi government's Revenue Department, which will handle conveyance deeds and authorisation slips.

New constructions will need MCD approval, and drone monitoring keeps things transparent.

This step also delivers on BJP's big promise from their last election manifesto and is expected to benefit about 4 million people across Delhi's unauthorized colonies.