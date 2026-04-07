Delhi to regularize 1,511 unauthorized colonies under PM-UDAY scheme
Big news for Delhi: the government is set to regularize 1,511 unauthorized colonies, making it much easier for people living there to finally get legal ownership of their homes.
Announced by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta under the PM-UDAY scheme, this move cuts out a lot of red tape.
However, 220 colonies in O Zone, forest/ridge areas, and other areas outside the scheme's purview aren't included.
Residents can use MCD approved architects
With the new policy, residents can now use any MCD-approved architect for building plans: no more waiting on sanctioned layouts.
Starting April 24, the PM-UDAY portal will be transferred from the DDA to the Delhi government's Revenue Department, which will handle conveyance deeds and authorisation slips.
New constructions will need MCD approval, and drone monitoring keeps things transparent.
This step also delivers on BJP's big promise from their last election manifesto and is expected to benefit about 4 million people across Delhi's unauthorized colonies.