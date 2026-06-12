Delhi to relocate over 500,000 O-Zone residents, seeks 100,000 units
Delhi is rolling out a plan to shift more than 500,000 people living in unauthorized colonies on the Yamuna floodplain's O-Zone, a spot where building homes isn't actually allowed.
To make this happen, the government says at least 100,000 new housing units are needed and has already pinpointed 18,084 flats across six areas like Sultanpuri and Savda Ghewra.
EWS and slum rehab flats upgraded
Some of these apartments come from earlier EWS (Economically Weaker Section) and slum rehab projects, now getting spruced up with funds from the Pradhan Mantri-Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Yojana.
Bhalswa and Savda Ghewra lead with the highest number of ready-to-fix units — 7,400 and 7,620, respectively.
Delhi HC calls O-Zone living impermissible
Last month, Delhi High Court called living in O-Zone "completely impermissible," but 91 colonies are temporarily protected by law until December 31.
Meanwhile, environmentalists want to save the floodplain's ecology, so DDA has started using drones to track illegal constructions, hoping for a balance between nature and people needing homes.