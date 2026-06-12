Delhi to relocate over 500,000 O-Zone residents, seeks 100,000 units India Jun 12, 2026

Delhi is rolling out a plan to shift more than 500,000 people living in unauthorized colonies on the Yamuna floodplain's O-Zone, a spot where building homes isn't actually allowed.

To make this happen, the government says at least 100,000 new housing units are needed and has already pinpointed 18,084 flats across six areas like Sultanpuri and Savda Ghewra.