Delhi to remove unsafe trees from 1,400km of PWD roads
With monsoon season around the corner, the Delhi government is getting proactive: unsafe trees along PWD's 1,400km arterial road network in Delhi will be identified and removed this May.
Zonal teams have until May 15 to spot risky trees (like those leaning or weak), and everything marked must be cleared by May 31.
Officials to map trees, face liability
This all follows last year's storms, when falling trees led to tragic deaths in areas like Kalkaji and Dwarka.
Now, officials need to map out exactly which trees are dangerous and submit proof that none are left behind. Otherwise, they'll be held responsible for any accidents.
For every tree cut, 10 new saplings will be planted and cared for over seven years, keeping safety a priority while still looking out for the environment.