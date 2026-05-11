Delhi to remove unsafe trees from 1,400km of PWD roads

Officials to map trees, face liability

This all follows last year's storms, when falling trees led to tragic deaths in areas like Kalkaji and Dwarka.

Now, officials need to map out exactly which trees are dangerous and submit proof that none are left behind. Otherwise, they'll be held responsible for any accidents.

For every tree cut, 10 new saplings will be planted and cared for over seven years, keeping safety a priority while still looking out for the environment.