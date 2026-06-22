Delhi to revamp 93,000 streetlights with ₹473 cr EMI plan

Delhi uses EMI for CCTV upgrades

The same EMI model is coming to Delhi's CCTV network. With nearly half of the city's 280,000 cameras aging out, 50,000 fresh ones will be installed as part of the initial phase (timing not specified in the source) and old ones will be replaced in phases.

To keep things fair and attract reliable companies for future projects, the government is standardizing tender rules across departments.

Contractors now have to send monthly updates on repairs and face daily fines if they don't fix issues quickly.