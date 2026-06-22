Delhi to revamp 93,000 streetlights with ₹473 cr EMI plan
Delhi is rolling out a ₹473 crore plan to revamp 93,000 streetlights, making them much brighter (jumping from 10 to 15 lux to almost 40 lux).
Instead of paying upfront, the city's using an EMI system, spreading payments over five years and linking them to performance so contractors stay accountable.
Plus, a new control room will let officials monitor lights remotely and dim them during quiet hours, which should save about ₹300 crore.
Delhi uses EMI for CCTV upgrades
The same EMI model is coming to Delhi's CCTV network. With nearly half of the city's 280,000 cameras aging out, 50,000 fresh ones will be installed as part of the initial phase (timing not specified in the source) and old ones will be replaced in phases.
To keep things fair and attract reliable companies for future projects, the government is standardizing tender rules across departments.
Contractors now have to send monthly updates on repairs and face daily fines if they don't fix issues quickly.