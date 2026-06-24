Delhi to see thunderstorms today and highs near 39-41°C

Ayanagar temperature dropped nearly 15°C

Yesterday's thunderstorms really cooled things down across the city.

Palam saw wind speeds hit 91km/h, while Pusa and Safdarjung clocked in at 85km/h and 52km/h.

Ayanagar experienced a dramatic temperature drop of nearly 15 Celsius, from a sweltering 40.6 Celsius to just 25.7 Celsius, making it one of the coolest spots after the storm.