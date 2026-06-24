Delhi to see thunderstorms today and highs near 39-41°C
Delhi's weather is taking a turn: expect thunderstorms and cloudy skies this Wednesday (June 24), especially in the afternoon and evening.
The IMD says winds will pick up from the west at 15-25km/h.
Temperatures will feel a bit more comfortable, with lows around 24-26 Celsius and highs between 39-41 Celsius.
Ayanagar temperature dropped nearly 15°C
Yesterday's thunderstorms really cooled things down across the city.
Palam saw wind speeds hit 91km/h, while Pusa and Safdarjung clocked in at 85km/h and 52km/h.
Ayanagar experienced a dramatic temperature drop of nearly 15 Celsius, from a sweltering 40.6 Celsius to just 25.7 Celsius, making it one of the coolest spots after the storm.
Palam Jafarpur Najafgarh and Pusa cooled
Several other areas also enjoyed big drops: Palam fell by 10 Celsius, Jafarpur by 11.6°C, Najafgarh by 8.2°C, and Pusa by 7.6°C.
IMD expects more isolated thunderstorms later today, so you might get another break from the heat!