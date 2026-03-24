Delhi to soon get new road, metro line: Details here India Mar 24, 2026

Delhi's government is planning a 4.5-5-km, 2-lane road from Aali Vihar to Mathura Road, planned to run along the Agra Canal.

If you've ever been stuck in traffic at Kalindi Kunj or the Ashram-Aali stretch heading between South Delhi, Noida, and Faridabad, you know how much this is needed.

The new route will also make it easier for folks in Aali village and Sarita Vihar to get around.