Delhi to soon get new road, metro line: Details here
Delhi's government is planning a 4.5-5-km, 2-lane road from Aali Vihar to Mathura Road, planned to run along the Agra Canal.
If you've ever been stuck in traffic at Kalindi Kunj or the Ashram-Aali stretch heading between South Delhi, Noida, and Faridabad, you know how much this is needed.
The new route will also make it easier for folks in Aali village and Sarita Vihar to get around.
New metro line on the way
There's also a fresh metro corridor on the way, linking Botanical Garden, Kalindi Kunj, Sarita Vihar, and Tughlakabad.
Both projects are aimed at cutting down travel times for millions of daily commuters who currently face heavy road congestion.
Upgrading public transport
If you're tired of wasting hours in NCR traffic, these upgrades could actually make your commute smoother.
It's part of a bigger push by Delhi to improve public transport and help many commuters move around faster: finally some good news for city life!