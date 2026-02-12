Delhi to spend ₹463cr on undergrounding power lines

The main work covers localities (₹267 crore) and Chandni Chowk roads (₹159 crore), plus 15 smaller projects greenlit last year. Pilot runs in Shalimar Bagh swapped out old wires for underground cables, added smart sensors. Janakpuri just got a similar upgrade too.

Broader vision for Delhi's power system

This isn't just about hiding wires—Delhi has secured approvals of around ₹109 crore under the central SASCI scheme for 13 proposals, and separately plans capital investment of about ₹17,000 crore over three years under its Power System Master Plan to modernize grids and prep for more electric vehicles.

The Summer Action Plan aims to make sure Delhi's lights stay on, no matter what.