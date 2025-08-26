Next Article
Delhi to start sterilizing, vaccinating stray dogs after SC order
Delhi is rolling out a big plan to sterilize and vaccinate stray dogs, following a recent Supreme Court order.
The new rules say that after treatment, the dogs have to be brought back to where they were found.
Development Minister Kapil Mishra is leading the charge, with 24 government vet clinics set to become special centers for this project.
With about 800,000 stray dogs in the city (based on a 2016 count), the program will use clear guidelines and proper equipment for safe sterilization and vaccination.
The government is also looking at how other cities like Lucknow handle this, planning to team up with private vets, NGOs, and volunteers.
Plus, they plan to improve data tracking to better monitor the progress of the program.