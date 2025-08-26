Delhi to start sterilizing, vaccinating stray dogs after SC order

The program will use clear guidelines and proper equipment

With about 800,000 stray dogs in the city (based on a 2016 count), the program will use clear guidelines and proper equipment for safe sterilization and vaccination.

The government is also looking at how other cities like Lucknow handle this, planning to team up with private vets, NGOs, and volunteers.

Plus, they plan to improve data tracking to better monitor the progress of the program.