Southwest Airlines announces new seating policy: How it affects you?

Southwest Airlines, a major US carrier, has announced a controversial new policy that will affect its plus-size passengers. Starting January 27, the airline will require passengers who do not fit within the armrests of their seat to purchase an additional ticket in advance. The change comes as part of a series of recent updates by the airline.

Policy shift Old system allowed passengers to do this Under the old system, plus-size passengers could either buy an extra seat in advance with a refund option or ask for one at the airport free of charge. However, the new policy makes refunds less certain. A Southwest statement said they are updating some policies as they prepare for assigned seating next year. The airline also stressed that passengers who have used this policy should purchase it at booking to ensure space.

Refund conditions Refunds still available under certain conditions The airline clarified that it shall still refund a second ticket for extra seating if the flight isn't fully booked at departure, and both tickets were bought in the same booking class. The passenger must also request this refund within 90 days of their flight. If a passenger needing an extra seat doesn't buy one ahead of time, they will have to purchase one at the airport under the new policy.

Rebooking policy Travel agent says change affects all travelers If a flight is full, the passenger will be rebooked onto a new flight. Jason Vaughn, an Orlando-based travel agent, said this change will likely affect travelers of all sizes. He argued that Southwest's old policy created a more comfortable flying experience for plus-size travelers while ensuring adequate space for all passengers in their seats.