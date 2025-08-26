Zomato parent Eternal hit with GST demand worth ₹40cr 

Legal

Three orders received on August 25

Eternal, which operates four major businesses, Zomato, Blinkit, District and Hyperpure, has announced its intention to appeal against the tax demand orders. In a regulatory filing, the company said it had received three orders on August 25 for the period from July 2017 to March 2020. The total GST demand confirmed by these orders is ₹17.19 crore with interest of ₹21.42 crore and penalty of ₹1.72 crore.