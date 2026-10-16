Delhi traders oppose CJP Connaught Place protest amid festivities

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says peaceful protests are a right, pushing back on claims that rallies cause all the chaos: he argues government actions are more to blame.

The Lehra Do Tiranga event is set for 5pm at Central Park, aiming to hold leaders accountable on issues like the revision of electoral rolls and accountability.

Even though traders objected, the Delhi High Court let the rally go ahead, with police promising things will stay under control.

As Dipke puts it, "Businesses do not suffer because of peaceful protests. They suffer when the govt decides to shut down an entire city, suspend internet services and restrict the movement of its own citizens and turn the city into a war-zone."