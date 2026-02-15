AI Impact Summit: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

The Delhi Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the AI Impact Summit, which is set to take place from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan . The five-day international event will be attended by heads of state and government, ministers, senior delegates from invited nations, and leaders of international organizations. In light of the summit's scale and profile, authorities expect regulated traffic movement in and around the venue and nearby areas.

Traffic management Traffic regulations in New Delhi district The Delhi Police has announced elaborate traffic regulations in the New Delhi district and adjoining areas. These measures are aimed at ensuring the smooth movement of all modes of transport while keeping travel hassle-free for the general public during the summit. Essential services such as medical emergency vehicles will be given uninterrupted access with priority passage, according to a statement by the police.

Travel advisory Designated alternate routes for general public Certain stretches have been identified as restricted zones during VVIP route movements. These include Bhairon Marg (excluding Ring Road T-Point) and Mathura Road (Subramania Bharti Marg T-Point to Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk). The general public will be facilitated through designated alternate routes and transport modes. Vehicles not destined for Delhi will be diverted to Eastern & Western Peripheral Expressways, with entry into the national capital prohibited during the summit period.

Travel routes Allow extra travel time to reach stations, airports Movement to airports and railway stations will be facilitated; however, commuters have been advised to allow for extra travel time. Specific routes are suggested for those traveling to railway stations and airports during this period. For instance, the New Delhi Railway Station can be accessed via ISBT Kashmiri Gate—Boulevard Road—Rani Jhansi Marg—DBG Road—Ashram Chowk—Ring Road—Raj Ghat—U Turn, etc. The Delhi Police has urged residents and visitors to cooperate with authorities during this high-profile event, advising them to plan journeys beforehand.

