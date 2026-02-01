Delhi traffic alert: Know routes to avoid on February 1

Planning to be out and about in Delhi on February 1, 2026? Heads up—there's a big religious procession (Shobha Yatra) happening from Red Fort at 2:30pm to Guru Ravidas Mandir around 8pm and traffic movement in parts of central and north Delhi is likely to be affected.

Traffic likely to be heavy on these roads The route covers busy spots like Chandni Chowk, Fatehpuri, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazar, Bara Tooti Chowk, and more.

Roads such as Netaji Subhash Marg and Rani Jhansi Road are expected to be packed.

Diversions will be implemented at these places Delhi Traffic Police said diversions may be implemented at places like Subhash Park T-point and Bara Tooti Chowk to help manage the rush.

They're also putting extra measures in place for smoother movement and pedestrian safety.