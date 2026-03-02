Delhi traffic alert: Plan your commute around ITO tomorrow
Heads up if you're driving in Delhi this Monday!
The city is bracing for major traffic around ITO as an event organized by the Delhi government's Women and Child department at Indira Gandhi Stadium will bring in about 12,000 guests between 10am and 1pm—think hundreds of cars and busses all converging at once.
Police will set up diversions on these routes
Police will set up diversions on busy routes like BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Vikas Marg, Ring Road, Indraprastha Marg, and Salimgarh Bypass.
Several roads—including Velodrome Road and parts of Ring Road—will be designated no-parking zones during the advisory.
Park where you shouldn't, and your car could be towed and its owner prosecuted as per law.
If you need to get to the railway station or airport that day, plan ahead so you don't get stuck.