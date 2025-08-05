Next Article
Delhi traffic alert: Restrictions in place on these roads
If you're heading through central Delhi on Tuesday morning (August 5), watch out—traffic restrictions are in place from 8:00am to 10:30am due to exigencies.
Both main roads and service lanes will see diversions, so your usual route might be off-limits.
Affected stretches and parking rules
Major stretches like W-Point, ITO Chowk, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, Delhi Gate, Rajghat Crossing, MGM and IP Marg are affected.
Parking is strictly banned on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg during this window—park there and your vehicle could get towed.
What you should do
Police are urging everyone to avoid these areas if possible, stick to alternative routes, and follow officer instructions.
Staying patient will help keep things moving smoothly until the restrictions lift.