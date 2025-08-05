Next Article
Maharashtra's flood worries halt Karnataka's Almatti dam height increase plan
The central government has stepped in to review Karnataka's proposal to raise the Almatti Dam's water level, after Maharashtra flagged worries about increased flood risks downstream.
The National Dam Safety Authority will check if the plan follows inter-state water laws and environmental rules.
Maharashtra leaders demand full scientific review
Maharashtra leaders say raising the dam could make flooding worse in Kolhapur and Sangli—areas already hit hard by floods in recent years.
Their studies suggest higher dam levels slow down water flow, raising flood chances.
Maharashtra leaders want a full scientific review before any changes, stressing that safety and protecting local communities should come first.