Explainer: How ethanol blending in fuel can benefit Indian farmers

The program's impact and environmental benefits

Since starting in 2014, the program has saved India ₹1.36 lakh crore in foreign exchange and helped reduce crude oil use.

Ethanol burns cleaner than petrol—emitting about 65% less CO2—which is great for the environment.

Still, there are real concerns about water use and food security, so the government is now exploring ways to make ethanol from things like farm waste instead of just sugarcane.