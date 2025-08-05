Next Article
Heavy rain alert in Hyderabad, nearby districts
Heads up, Hyderabad!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for the city and eight nearby districts, including Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Jogulamba Gadwal.
Expect intense showers with thunderstorms and gusty winds from this evening into the night.
IMD warns of sudden downpours
Storm clouds are already building over parts of Hyderabad—meaning sudden downpours could lead to waterlogging, reduced visibility, or tricky commutes.
IMD suggests keeping an eye on weather updates and staying safe if you're out and about.
August usually brings plenty of rain here, but today's forecast calls for extra caution.