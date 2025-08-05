UN peacekeeping meet in India to exclude Pakistan, China
India is gearing up to host a major United Nations peacekeeping meet in October 2025, bringing together army chiefs from countries that send troops for UN missions.
The four-day event will be held in New Delhi, with a firepower demo planned at Pokhran near the India-Pakistan border.
Interestingly, only select countries are invited—Pakistan and China didn't make the list.
India's global image boost
This conclave is a big deal for India's global image—it shows off India's long-standing commitment to UN peacekeeping (over 200,000 Indian troops have served since 1950).
It's also a chance for India to highlight its leadership.
By leaving out Pakistan and China, India is sending a clear diplomatic message after recent tensions, while using the event to connect with other key players on future peacekeeping challenges.