Kerala man accused of killing wife, now linked to other disappearances
Kerala police are investigating 68-year-old Sebastian C.M. after finding charred bones, teeth, blood stains, and women's belongings at his Alappuzha home.
He's already accused of killing Jainamma, a case that began when her husband Appachan filed a complaint.
Forensic teams are now working to identify the remains and see if they belong to other missing women.
Locals demand special team for probe
The investigation has expanded to include Bindu Padmanabhan (missing since 2006) and Ayesha (last seen in 2012), with crime branch teams from two districts searching for links to Sebastian.
Locals have been pushing for a special team to dig deeper, worried there could be more victims connected to these cases as new details surface.