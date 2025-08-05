UP: Man dies after fight over ₹200 loan India Aug 05, 2025

A 22-year-old mason, Hriday Lal, lost his life after a fight over a ₹200 loan turned violent in Laxmanpur Jaat village, Uttar Pradesh.

He had lent money to Ram Anuj and asked for it back, which led to an attack by Anuj, his brother Ram Kishore, son Jagdish, and nephews Pankaj and Chandan.

Sadly, Lal passed away from his injuries a few days later.