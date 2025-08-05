Next Article
UP: Man dies after fight over ₹200 loan
A 22-year-old mason, Hriday Lal, lost his life after a fight over a ₹200 loan turned violent in Laxmanpur Jaat village, Uttar Pradesh.
He had lent money to Ram Anuj and asked for it back, which led to an attack by Anuj, his brother Ram Kishore, son Jagdish, and nephews Pankaj and Chandan.
Sadly, Lal passed away from his injuries a few days later.
Lal had just gotten married a month before
Lal's death sparked protests from locals and his family, who blocked the highway demanding justice.
Police have now arrested everyone involved and are keeping extra watch in the village to maintain peace.
