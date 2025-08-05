Next Article
Last J&K governor before Article 370 was revoked, dead at 79
Satya Pal Malik, who served as Jammu and Kashmir's last governor before Article 370 was revoked, died on Tuesday at age 79. He had been under treatment in New Delhi for a long time.
Malik's tenure from August 2018 to October 2019 was marked by the historic removal of J&K's special status on August 5, 2019.
Malik's political journey
Malik started his political journey in Uttar Pradesh back in 1974 and spent over five decades moving through parties like Congress, Janata Dal, and finally BJP.
Besides J&K, he also served as governor in Goa and Meghalaya—often known for speaking his mind and supporting farmers' rights and social justice issues.