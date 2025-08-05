Last J&K governor before Article 370 was revoked, dead at 79 India Aug 05, 2025

Satya Pal Malik, who served as Jammu and Kashmir's last governor before Article 370 was revoked, died on Tuesday at age 79. He had been under treatment in New Delhi for a long time.

Malik's tenure from August 2018 to October 2019 was marked by the historic removal of J&K's special status on August 5, 2019.