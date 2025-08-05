Next Article
Man sets house on fire after family refuses to give
A man in Nashik, Maharashtra, reportedly set his own house on fire after his family refused to give him money for alcohol.
He used petrol from a parked scooter to start the blaze, then locked his family inside and ran off.
Thankfully, alert neighbors noticed the smoke and called for help.
Man behind shocking incident arrested
Firefighters arrived quickly and rescued the family unharmed, though they suffered the loss of household belongings.
After a relative filed a complaint, police arrested the man and are now investigating what led up to this disturbing incident.