Delhi traffic cop Vikas Kumar injured after car hit him
India
A Delhi traffic cop, Vikas Kumar, was injured on Tuesday when a black car with tinted windows ran a red light and hit him at the GTB Hospital intersection in Shahdara.
Kumar was checking vehicles when he tried to stop the car, but instead of slowing down, the driver sped up and struck him.
Vikas Kumar dragged about 100 meters
After hitting Kumar, the driver kept going, dragging him for about 100 meters as he clung to the car's wipers before falling onto the road.
Kumar suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to a hospital.
The police have registered a case and are working to track down the driver who fled the scene.