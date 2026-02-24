Delhi traffic hit badly due to Bar Council elections
Central Delhi was hit by major traffic jams on Saturday and Monday thanks to the Bar Council of Delhi elections.
Sher Shah Road was closed from 9am to 6pm and roads like Tilak Marg, C-Hexagon, and Purana Qila Road were packed with parked cars—many belonging to lawyers heading for the polls.
Traffic spread to Mathura Road, Mandi House
The congestion spread to spots like Mathura Road, Mandi House, Akbar Road, and even near Patiala House Courts and the Supreme Court.
Google Maps showed affected routes in red, with delay indicators rising.
Many people took to social media just to vent about being stuck near India Gate and court areas.
Police towed away vehicles, handed out fines
With chaos everywhere, police ended up towing around 40 vehicles and handing out fines, while designated parking was arranged near the National Stadium and the Delhi Zoo.
Despite all this hassle, turnout for the elections stayed high.