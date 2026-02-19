Delhi traffic nightmare on day of AI Impact Summit
If you were stuck in Delhi traffic on Wednesday, Feb 18, 2026, you weren't alone.
Central Delhi was basically gridlocked on Wednesday from 4pm to 10pm thanks to the high-profile AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam.
With French President Macron in town, Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the summit, and delegates from over 30 countries attending, major roads such as Sardar Patel Marg and Janpath faced movement restrictions and possible rolling closures for security.
Police had extra teams out at busy intersections
Delhi Police had extra teams out at busy intersections and set up a coordination cell to monitor traffic flow.
Ambulances lined VVIP routes in case of emergencies.
Drivers were told to stick to alternate roads like San Martin Marg or Lodhi Road—and everyone was urged to leave early if they didn't want to spend hours stuck in jams.
Meanwhile, at the summit
This isn't your average conference—about 2.5 lakh people showed up, most of them under 30.
The expo has over 300 exhibitors from India and abroad across more than 10 themed zones.
Plus, there's a major academic symposium on "AI and Its Impact," with IIIT Hyderabad leading the knowledge charge.