Delhi Traffic Police advisory for film festival at Bharat Mandapam India Mar 29, 2026

Heads up if you're out and about in Delhi this week: the Delhi Traffic Police has rolled out an advisory for the Film Festival 2026 happening at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.

Expect crowd control and VVIP movement until March 31, with key roads like Mathura Road and Bhairon Road facing movement and parking restrictions.