Delhi Traffic Police advisory for film festival at Bharat Mandapam
India
Heads up if you're out and about in Delhi this week: the Delhi Traffic Police has rolled out an advisory for the Film Festival 2026 happening at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.
Expect crowd control and VVIP movement until March 31, with key roads like Mathura Road and Bhairon Road facing movement and parking restrictions.
Traffic rules active 10am March 25-31
Traffic rules kick in daily from 10am March 25-31.
If you're commuting, plan your route early, skip restricted areas, and try using public transport to dodge delays.
Following diversions and listening to on-ground instructions will help keep things smooth for everyone during the festival rush.