Delhi Traffic Police announce Friday diversions around Jantar Mantar 1-5pm
India
If you are heading out in central Delhi on Friday, heads up: Traffic Police have announced diversions around Jantar Mantar from 1pm to 5pm because a large number of people are expected to move from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara toward Jantar Mantar around 2pm.
Expect delays near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Connaught Place, and Parliament Street, so it is smart to plan ahead or pick alternate routes.
Drivers urged to follow police instructions
Drivers are encouraged to follow traffic personnel and diversion signs for smoother movement.
The police are asking everyone to be patient and stick to the rules while these temporary changes are in place.
For real-time updates or help, visit the Delhi Traffic Police website or its social media accounts.