Delhi Traffic Police announce Friday diversions around Jantar Mantar 1-5pm

If you are heading out in central Delhi on Friday, heads up: Traffic Police have announced diversions around Jantar Mantar from 1pm to 5pm because a large number of people are expected to move from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara toward Jantar Mantar around 2pm.

Expect delays near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Connaught Place, and Parliament Street, so it is smart to plan ahead or pick alternate routes.