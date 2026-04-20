Delhi Traffic Police catch 269 drunk drivers, seize 38 vehicles
India
Delhi Traffic Police went all out on late Saturday night, catching 269 people for drunk driving between 9pm and midnight across the city.
They also seized 38 vehicles during this quick sweep, showing they're serious about making roads safer for everyone.
Delhi logs 7,478 drunk driving cases
Since January, Delhi has seen a huge spike with 7,478 drunk driving cases, over half involving two-wheelers.
Recent crashes have made headlines, including a tragic collision in Subhash Nagar and an injured constable in Janakpuri.
The police are sticking to a zero-tolerance policy with more late-night checks to keep things safe.