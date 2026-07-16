Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Hauz Khas Rath Yatra
Heads up if you're out and about in Delhi this Thursday; Shree Jagannath Rath Yatra is happening in Hauz Khas from 2pm to 6:30pm.
Because of the big crowd expected, Delhi Traffic Police has put out a traffic advisory with several restrictions along the procession route.
Traffic curbs on Aurobindo Marg
Aurobindo Marg (between IIT Flyover and AIIMS Flyover Loop) plus nearby roads like Balbir Saxena Marg, Chaudhary Dilip Singh Marg, Choudhary Hukum Chand Marg, and Gautam Nagar TOD will see traffic curbs from 2pm to 7pm.
If you need to get around, try Outer Ring Road, Africa Avenue, August Kranti Marg, or JB Tito Marg instead, or just hop on the Metro.
Also, avoid parking along the yatra route and plan ahead if you're heading to hospitals or airports.
The police are counting on everyone's cooperation for smooth travel!