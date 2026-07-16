Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Hauz Khas Rath Yatra

Aurobindo Marg (between IIT Flyover and AIIMS Flyover Loop) plus nearby roads like Balbir Saxena Marg, Chaudhary Dilip Singh Marg, Choudhary Hukum Chand Marg, and Gautam Nagar TOD will see traffic curbs from 2pm to 7pm.

If you need to get around, try Outer Ring Road, Africa Avenue, August Kranti Marg, or JB Tito Marg instead, or just hop on the Metro.

Also, avoid parking along the yatra route and plan ahead if you're heading to hospitals or airports.

The police are counting on everyone's cooperation for smooth travel!