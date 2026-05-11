Delhi Traffic Police mandates OTP verification before issuing traffic challans India May 11, 2026

Delhi Traffic Police just made it harder to dodge traffic fines by introducing an OTP-based verification system.

Now, if you get stopped for violations like speeding or jumping a red light, you'll need to confirm your mobile number with an OTP before the challan goes through.

This move is all about making sure fines reach the right people and cutting down on mistakes from fake numbers.