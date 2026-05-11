Delhi Traffic Police mandates OTP verification before issuing traffic challans
India
Delhi Traffic Police just made it harder to dodge traffic fines by introducing an OTP-based verification system.
Now, if you get stopped for violations like speeding or jumping a red light, you'll need to confirm your mobile number with an OTP before the challan goes through.
This move is all about making sure fines reach the right people and cutting down on mistakes from fake numbers.
Failed OTP blocks Delhi challan issuance
If you can't verify your number with the OTP, your challan won't be issued, so no more random people getting fined by mistake.
The verified numbers will also update on the VAHAN portal.
With over 3,000,000 vehicles managed daily and 20,000 challans issued, this upgrade should make things smoother and fairer for everyone on Delhi's roads.