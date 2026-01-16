Delhi Traffic Police rolls out QR code and UPI payments for challans India Jan 16, 2026

Delhi's Traffic Police just made paying traffic fines way easier—QR-code on-the-spot UPI payments have been rolled out across the Capital, and BBPS-enabled integration with UPI apps will soon be implemented.

After a trial in five circles in the first two weeks of January, the new system is here to fix slow portals and update your payments instantly.

DCP S K Singh says the system was launched "to improve public perception and to make it easy for citizens to pay challans," and that once a payment is made, it will immediately reflect on the system.