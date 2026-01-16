Delhi Traffic Police rolls out QR code and UPI payments for challans
Delhi's Traffic Police just made paying traffic fines way easier—QR-code on-the-spot UPI payments have been rolled out across the Capital, and BBPS-enabled integration with UPI apps will soon be implemented.
After a trial in five circles in the first two weeks of January, the new system is here to fix slow portals and update your payments instantly.
DCP S K Singh says the system was launched "to improve public perception and to make it easy for citizens to pay challans," and that once a payment is made, it will immediately reflect on the system.
What's changing on the ground?
Officers will get 1,500 QR scanners to help clear a massive backlog of pending challans.
There's also a tie-up with SBI, and BBPS-enabled integration with UPI apps will soon be implemented—reducing the need to jump between websites.
How do you pay now?
Just scan the QR code on your challan or use your vehicle-linked UPI app to settle fines in seconds.
You'll get instant confirmation, and everything updates directly in government records.
Pro tip: Only pay through official portals—Delhi Police shared a reminder on X about staying safe from frauds.
Why does it matter?
This upgrade makes paying fines quick and painless, helps clear old dues faster, and encourages everyone to stay on top of traffic rules.
For anyone who dreads dealing with paperwork or clunky websites, this is a real win for hassle-free city living.