Delhi Traffic Police runs monthlong traffic pathshala counseling this July
Delhi Traffic Police is running a month-long Traffic Pathshala campaign this July to help people drive safer, not just by handing out challans, but by actually talking with violators.
Instead of a quick fine, officers are holding short 15-minute sessions at busy intersections using videos and charts to explain why following rules matters.
Over 5,600 counseled in 226 sessions
The focus is on common mistakes like jumping red lights, overspeeding, riding without helmets, or using your phone while driving.
By July 13, over 5,600 people had been counseled in 226 sessions.
Officers say it's about building shared responsibility and looking out for everyone, especially pedestrians and kids.
And it's not all warnings: more than 330 rule-followers got badges as a thank you for setting a good example.