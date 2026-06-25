Delhi Traffic Police warn of Moharram processions on June 26
Heads up, Delhi!
On Saturday (June 26), major roads like Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, and Janpath will be packed because of Moharram processions.
The Delhi Traffic Police are urging everyone to avoid these areas if possible and plan alternate routes, especially since heavy vehicles aren't allowed during peak hours.
Delhi diversions expected, CCTV and towing
If you're heading to South Delhi, try I.P. Marg or Ring Road; for central Delhi, Sikandra Road or Barakhamba Road are your best bets.
Expect diversions at spots like W Point and Neela Gumbad.
Police will be out in force with CCTV monitoring, and they'll tow any illegally parked vehicles in restricted zones.
Authorities are asking for everyone's cooperation to keep things safe during this important observance honoring Imam Hussain's martyrdom.