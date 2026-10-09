Delhi transfers 34 officers including Health Secretary Rupesh Kumar Thakur
India
Big changes in Delhi: 34 government officers, including Health Secretary Rupesh Kumar Thakur, have been transferred as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle involving 34 IAS and DANICS officers.
This comes after questions were raised about how medical supplies were being bought.
Delhi probe into 700-cr medical procurement
The reshuffle follows an ongoing probe into an alleged ₹700-crore medical procurement scam.
Thakur was transferred from the Health and Family Welfare Department and will continue as CEO of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), as an additional charge.
Meanwhile, Prashant Goyal has been given additional charge of Health and Family Welfare, and other top roles have also been reassigned.