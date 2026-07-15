Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh announces 56 women's electric busses
India
Delhi is rolling out 56 women-only electric bus services to make commuting safer and easier for women.
Announced by Transport Minister Pankaj Singh, the plan includes ladies' special busses during rush hours on busy routes, plus university ladies' specials that connect neighborhoods with university campuses and leading colleges.
CCTV panic buttons and accessibility ramps
These busses come with CCTV cameras, panic buttons linked to a control center, ramps for accessibility, and sometimes marshals or female police on board.
Women with a Pink Smart Card can ride for free.
It's all part of Delhi's push for both safer travel and greener transport.