Delhi: Truck driver dies after vehicle overturns
India
A 32-year-old truck driver, Lokendra, died early Monday in Southeast Delhi's Okhla Industrial Area when his truck crashed into a road divider and overturned.
Minutes before the crash, Lokendra's truck was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run with a motorcycle near the Sarita Vihar gas station.
Police are checking CCTV footage from both locations
Eyewitness Shayam said he saw the accident around 12:50am but help took time to arrive even after he called emergency services.
The truck was on its side and gas was leaking, he shared.
Police are now checking CCTV footage from both locations to piece together what happened. Investigations are still ongoing.