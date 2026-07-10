Delhi under orange alert as Safdarjung records 33.6mm rain
India
Delhi started Friday under thick clouds, with the IMD putting out an orange alert for rain and thunderstorms.
Safdarjung saw 33.6mm of rain in the last 24 hours, while Lodhi Road, Ridge, Ayanagar, and Palam also got showers, so if you're heading out, umbrellas are a good idea.
IMD warns Delhi of afternoon rain
The IMD says more light to moderate rain and storms could hit this afternoon and evening.
Humidity hit 100% at Safdarjung this morning!
Despite today's downpour, May and June have been much drier than last year, just 59.4mm so far compared to over 293mm in 2025.
Thanks to the weather, Delhi's temperatures dipped below normal too: Safdarjung was at a cool 25.8 degrees Celsius at 8:30pm.