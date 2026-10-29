Delhi under yellow alert as IMD predicts rain AQI 363
India
Delhi woke up to a yellow alert and hopes for cleaner air, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light rain and thunderstorms today.
But despite the showers, at 9:31am the city's AQI stood at 363.
The rain might help a bit by clearing out some dust, but it's only a short-term fix.
Delhi smoke and dust persist
Even with scattered rain expected through November 1 (thanks to weather systems like Cyclone Arnab), Delhi's pollution isn't budging much.
The main culprits? Smoke and dust Delhi produces every day.
So for now, the rain isn't going anywhere.