Delhi University bans all protests for 1 month: Here's why

Student groups, teachers' association call for ban to be scrapped

Student groups and faculty are calling out the ban as unfair and undemocratic.

The Students Federation of India says it's an attempt to silence voices, while NSUI's Varun Chaudhary called it a "direct attack on constitutional rights."

Even the teachers' association (DUTA) wants it scrapped, pointing out that such a sweeping restriction has never happened before at DU.