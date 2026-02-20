Delhi University bans all protests for 1 month: Here's why
India
Delhi University has put a one-month ban on all protests, public meetings, and demonstrations across campus.
The move, announced February 17, follows recent clashes between student groups protesting the Supreme Court's stay on UGC's equity rules and YouTuber Ruchi Tiwari.
Officials say the ban is to prevent disruptions and keep things peaceful.
Student groups, teachers' association call for ban to be scrapped
Student groups and faculty are calling out the ban as unfair and undemocratic.
The Students Federation of India says it's an attempt to silence voices, while NSUI's Varun Chaudhary called it a "direct attack on constitutional rights."
Even the teachers' association (DUTA) wants it scrapped, pointing out that such a sweeping restriction has never happened before at DU.