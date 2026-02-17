Delhi University bans protests, public meetings for a month

Proctor Prof. Manoj Kumar pointed to a recent police directive that bans slogan-shouting and speeches, saying past protests have gotten out of hand. This move follows student clashes over new UGC equity rules and an incident involving historian S Irfan Habib at a social justice event last week.

Critics call it 'blanket clampdown'

The spark behind the unrest is the new UGC Promotion of Equity Regulations—meant to tackle caste discrimination—which were put on hold by the Supreme Court for being too vague.

Some faculty, like Hansraj College's Prof. Mithuraj Dhusiya, feel this protest ban is just "a blanket clampdown" that stifles real discussion on important issues.