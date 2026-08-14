Delhi University drops Delhi Sultanate course from postgraduate 3rd semester

Delhi University has shaken up its postgraduate history syllabus for the third semester, officially dropping the Delhi Sultanate course.

This paper used to dive into how the Sultanate was formed, its political scene, and cultural shifts in medieval northern India.

Along with this, electives like History of North India, c. 1400-1550, Gender and Women in Early India: 1500 BCE to 1000 CE, and Political Processes and Structure of Polities in Ancient India have also been cut.