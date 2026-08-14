Delhi University drops Delhi Sultanate course from postgraduate 3rd semester
Delhi University has shaken up its postgraduate history syllabus for the third semester, officially dropping the Delhi Sultanate course.
This paper used to dive into how the Sultanate was formed, its political scene, and cultural shifts in medieval northern India.
Along with this, electives like History of North India, c. 1400-1550, Gender and Women in Early India: 1500 BCE to 1000 CE, and Political Processes and Structure of Polities in Ancient India have also been cut.
NEP 2020 trims Delhi University electives
These updates come as part of a bigger revamp under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Out of 38 elective papers proposed by Delhi University's history department, only 16 made it to the final list after review by an expert committee.
More courses might be added later, but for now, students will see a much slimmer selection this semester.