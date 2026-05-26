Delhi University faces backlash for May 28 exams on Eid India May 26, 2026

Delhi University is under fire for holding exams on May 28, which falls on Eid al-Adha, a day that's officially a holiday.

While DU announced that offices and colleges would be closed for the festival, they still expect students to show up for exams.

Many teachers and students are upset, saying this puts those celebrating Eid in a tough spot.