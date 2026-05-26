Delhi University faces backlash for May 28 exams on Eid
India
Delhi University is under fire for holding exams on May 28, which falls on Eid al-Adha, a day that's officially a holiday.
While DU announced that offices and colleges would be closed for the festival, they still expect students to show up for exams.
Many teachers and students are upset, saying this puts those celebrating Eid in a tough spot.
DU promises re-exam possibly in July
The university says changing the exam date could mess up students' job or academic plans, but promises a re-exam option at a later stage, possibly around July for anyone who misses it due to religious reasons.
The All India Students's Association called the move "insensitive," and teachers are urging DU to be more inclusive and mindful of all communities when planning schedules.