Delhi University harassment case reveals unanswered emergency calls, jurisdiction gaps
India
A recent harassment case at Delhi University has put campus safety in the spotlight.
Two students said they were chased by men in a car, but their emergency calls went unanswered and police stations would not take their complaint because of jurisdictional issues.
The accused reportedly used abusive language and followed them back to their accommodations, leaving students feeling unsafe.
Arts Faculty protests over women's safety
The incident led to protests at the Arts Faculty, with students raising broader concerns over women's safety around Delhi University campuses.
This comes just days after another serious case.
While many students remain concerned about women's safety around Delhi University campuses, they are pushing for stronger measures.