Delhi University hikes student fees by 17% for next year India Jan 18, 2026

Delhi University is raising its student fees by 17% for the 2026-27 session, bumping the amount from ₹3,500 to ₹4,100.

This jump is bigger than the usual yearly increase and comes just six months after the last hike.

The university says it needs the extra funds to keep up campus services and infrastructure.