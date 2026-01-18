Delhi University hikes student fees by 17% for next year
India
Delhi University is raising its student fees by 17% for the 2026-27 session, bumping the amount from ₹3,500 to ₹4,100.
This jump is bigger than the usual yearly increase and comes just six months after the last hike.
The university says it needs the extra funds to keep up campus services and infrastructure.
Where's your money going?
Most of the new fee—₹1,750 each—will go toward the University Development Fund and facilities/services.
There's also a ₹300 charge each for support funds like Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) Assistance and Student Welfare.
These categories have seen sharp rises since 2022; for example, EWS support went from ₹100 to ₹300.