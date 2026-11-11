Delhi University leader Anas Khan suspended amid human trafficking concerns
Anas Khan, a student leader associated with Delhi University's Ramanujan College and NSUI, has been suspended after claims he recruited female students for NRI-backed events that offered money and other incentives.
These allegations have sparked serious worries about possible human trafficking links.
ABVP seeks NIA probe, NSUI rebuts
ABVP is pushing for an NIA investigation into what it suspects could be a network tied to Khan's actions.
NSUI, meanwhile, says Khan was actually suspended earlier for unrelated reasons and stresses that any exploitation should be investigated fairly.
As Ravi Pandey, NSUI's national media in-charge, put it, the organization stood by the safety, dignity and rights of women students.