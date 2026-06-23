Delhi University posts 2nd round postgraduate allocations with 2,964 seats

First round admits update: 3,399 retained

Out of those first-round admits, 3,399 students stuck with their seats while 2,448 went for upgrades; meanwhile, some didn't take action.

For law programs, 104 admissions have been confirmed so far.

If you're eyeing BTech at DU, over 3,600 applications came in by June 18 and the first admission list drops on June 24, so keep an eye out!