Delhi University posts 2nd round postgraduate allocations with 2,964 seats
India
DU just dropped the second round of seat allocations for its postgraduate courses for 2026-27.
This time, 2,964 seats are up for grabs and the new cutoff scores are live on its website.
In the first round, 8,150 students locked in their spots by paying fees before June 19.
First round admits update: 3,399 retained
Out of those first-round admits, 3,399 students stuck with their seats while 2,448 went for upgrades; meanwhile, some didn't take action.
For law programs, 104 admissions have been confirmed so far.
If you're eyeing BTech at DU, over 3,600 applications came in by June 18 and the first admission list drops on June 24, so keep an eye out!