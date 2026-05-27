Delhi University reschedules May 28 law exam for Bakrid observers
Delhi University is moving its Faculty of Law exam originally set for May 28, 2026, because it landed on Bakrid, a major festival.
Students took their concerns to the Delhi High Court, saying the schedule didn't let them celebrate.
Now, DU Faculty of Law students who wish to observe Bakrid can email the dean by Wednesday, May 27, 2026 and take their exam after July 4.
Students allege schedule ignored moon sighting
Students pointed out that DU's earlier examination schedule had kept May 27 free for Bakrid, but when moon sighting moved the festival to May 28, the timetable wasn't updated.
They felt this wasn't fair compared to other constitutional authorities, public institutions and national examination bodies that adjusted their schedules.
Court closes petitions after DU promise
DU promised students at least a week's notice before their rescheduled exam date.
The court accepted this plan and closed the petitions.