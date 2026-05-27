Delhi University reschedules May 28 law exam for Bakrid observers India May 27, 2026

Delhi University is moving its Faculty of Law exam originally set for May 28, 2026, because it landed on Bakrid, a major festival.

Students took their concerns to the Delhi High Court, saying the schedule didn't let them celebrate.

Now, DU Faculty of Law students who wish to observe Bakrid can email the dean by Wednesday, May 27, 2026 and take their exam after July 4.