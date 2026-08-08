Delhi University student, 19, found dead near Rajouri Garden mall
India
A 19-year-old Delhi University student was found dead near a Rajouri Garden mall on Saturday, with police saying she may have fallen from an upper level.
A suicide note was found at the scene, and her death is being treated as a suspected suicide.
Aryabhatta student battled depression
The student, in her third year at Aryabhatta College and originally from Dehradun, had been battling depression since losing her mother in 2021, according to her family.
Police are analyzing evidence and have initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS.