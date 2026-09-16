Delhi University student clash near Wazirpur damages 2 vehicles
India
A fight broke out between two student groups near Wazirpur Village in Bharat Nagar, Delhi University, on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, leaving two vehicles damaged.
The students involved, both 19-year-olds, got into it near Wazirpur Village in Bharat Nagar, and police arrived quickly to handle the situation.
Police start probe, Kanhaiya Nagar stabbing
Police have started legal action and called in forensic teams to collect evidence for their investigation.
In a separate incident at Kanhaiya Nagar, a youth was killed and another injured in a stabbing outside a liquor shop; police are now searching for those responsible.